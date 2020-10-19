Interview: Alain Visser, Chief Executive, Lynk & Co

Up till now, Lynk’s place in the Geely family—and how it would operate alongside the likes of sister companies Volvo and performance brand Polestar—wasn’t necessarily obvious. This changed with the online European launch of its 01 SUV: Lynk, it seems, will explore new business models for the group, including subscription models and peer-to-peer rental between owners and others….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference