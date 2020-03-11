If electric delivery is so hot, what went wrong with StreetScooter?

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), the largest logistics and delivery services provider in the world, became the poster child for green logistics with its electric StreetScooter models. When the market was unable to offer the type of zero emission delivery vehicle it required, DPDHL decided to build its own, and brought in StreetScooter to help design a vehicle that met the specific requirements of its deliveries. DPDHL later acquired ownership of the start-up, built up a fleet of more than 11,000 electric vans and sold many others on to third parties….