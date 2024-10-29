Hyundai Motor Q3 sales slow, profit declines

Hyundai Motor's automotive revenue grew by 5.3% but operating profit dropped by 26% and the margin fell a sharp 2.9 points. By Jonathan Storey

HMC’s wholesales (excluding non-consolidated Chinese joint ventures) were 990,000 units in Q3 2024, unchanged from a year earlier. There were falls of 5.7% in India, 9.5% in Europe, 4.3% in South America, 61% in China and 1.2% in the rest of the world, but these declines were offset by rises of 9.3% in North America and 1.8% in Korea.

HMC Q3-2024 -v- yr ago (ch. %)

HMC consolidated op’ margin (%)

HMC automobile op’ margin (%)

Group revenue rose by 4.7%, helped mostly by a richer mix and partly by favourable exchange rates. However, group operating profit missed consensus forecasts as it dropped by 6.5% to KRW3,581bn and the margin fell 1.0 points y-o-y to 8.3% and by 0.8 points from the previous quarter. Profit growth was particularly constrained by higher SG&A expense, including a 17% rise in SG&A-related salaries and a 9.3% rise in marketing expense as incentive spending rose.

Hyundai Motor Unit 9Mo-24 Q3-24 H1-24 Q2-24 Q1-24 Group Data % ch. Data % ch. Data % ch. Data % ch. Data % ch. Revenue W bn 128,608 6.3 42,928 4.7 85,680 7.1 45,021 6.6 40,659 7.6 Operating profit W bn 12,115 3.4 4,279 11.8 7,836 (0.7) 4,279 0.7 3,557 (2.3) Pre-tax profit W bn 15,859 10.4 5,566 18.2 10,293 6.7 5,566 11.2 4,727 1.7 Net profit W bn 11,724 16.4 4,174 26.4 7,550 11.6 4,174 24.7 3,376 (1.3) Employees 000’s 123.7 (0.4) 123.7 (0.4) 123.7 (1.0) 123.7 (1.0) 123.7 (1.5) Unit sales 000’s 3,076 (1.7) 1,012 (3.3) 2,064 (0.9) 1,057 (0.3) 1,007 (1.5) Domestic 000’s 516 (8.5) 170 1.8 346 (12.8) 186 (9.7) 160 (16.2) N. America 000’s 897 11.8 300 9.1 597 13.3 310 15.2 287 11.2 China 000’s 105 (40.3) 22 (60.7) 83 (30.8) 35 (41.7) 48 (20.0) Europe 000’s 453 (4.4) 139 (9.2) 314 (2.2) 157 (5.4) 157 1.3 Other 000’s 1,105 (0.6) 381 (3.5) 724 1.0 369 2.8 355 (0.8) Per unit Revenue W mil 41.81 8.1 42.42 8.2 41.51 8.0 42.59 6.9 40.38 9.3 Operating profit W mil 3.94 5.1 4.23 15.5 3.80 0.2 4.05 1.0 3.53 (0.9) Pre-tax profit W mil 5.16 12.3 5.50 22.2 4.99 7.6 5.27 12 4.69 3.2 Net profit W mil 3.81 18.4 4.12 30.6 3.66 12.6 3.95 25 3.35 0.2 Per employee Revenue W mil 1,039.7 6.7 347.0 5.1 692.6 8.1 364.0 7.6 328.7 9.3 Operating profit W mil 97.9 3.8 34.6 12.2 63.3 0.3 34.6 2 28.8 (0.8) Pre-tax profit W mil 128.2 10.9 45.0 18.7 83.2 7.7 45.0 12 38.2 3.3 Net profit W mil 94.8 16.9 33.7 26.9 61.0 12.7 33.7 26 27.3 0.2 Sales units 24.9 (1.3) 8.2 (2.9) 16.7 0.1 8.5 0.7 8.1 0.0 Return on revenue Operating profit % 9.4 (0.3) 10.0 0.6 9.1 (0.7) 9.5 (0.6) 8.7 (0.9) Pre-tax profit % 12.3 0.5 13.0 1.5 12.0 (0.0) 12.4 0.5 11.6 (0.7) Net profit % 9.1 0.8 9.7 1.7 8.8 0.4 9.3 1.3 8.3 (0.8) Revenue by division Automotive W bn 100,975 4.4 34,019 5.3 66,956 4.0 35,238 4.4 31,718 3.5 Finance W bn 20,258 21.0 6,497 10.1 13,761 27.0 7,105 23.6 6,656 30.8 Other W bn 7,375 (2.5) 2,412 (13.5) 4,963 3.9 2,678 (2.1) 2,285 11.8 Op. profit by division Automotive W bn 9,011 – 2,289 (26.3) 6,722 (0.4) 3,723 (3.3) 2,999 3.5 Finance W bn 1,421 20.8 435 13.6 986 24.3 561 32.0 425 15.5 Other W bn 1,004 – 876 – 128 – (5) – 133 –

Within the automotive division the profit performance was worse, as revenue grew by 5.3% but operating profit dropped by 26% and the margin fell a sharp 2.9 points to 6.7%. The finance division reported a 13.6% rise in operating profit.

Outlook

HMC’s start-of-year forecast said it expected the business environment would remain difficult to predict, due to macro uncertainties centred on emerging markets and a downturn in the real economy. It anticipated a negligible rise in wholesales to 4.24 million units. The company doesn’t have a great track record with its sales forecasts, having fallen short of its start-of-year forecast for nine successive years. Given that the 2024 forecast was unambitious, we thought that this might be the year the target is met or exceeded; but it is looking like a stretch.

Other full-year forecasts included revenue growth of 4-5% and an operating margin of 8-9%. It stuck with these forecasts at the time of announcing its Q3 results and it looks to have a reasonable chance of achieving them.