Hyundai Motor Q3 sales slow, profit declines

HMC’s wholesales (excluding non-consolidated Chinese joint ventures) were 990,000 units in Q3 2024, unchanged from a year earlier. There were falls of 5.7% in India, 9.5% in Europe, 4.3% in South America, 61% in China and 1.2% in the rest of the world, but these declines were offset by rises of 9.3% in North America and 1.8% in Korea.
HMC Q3-2024 -v- yr ago (ch. %)
HMC consolidated op’ margin (%)
HMC automobile op’ margin (%)
Group revenue rose by 4.7%, helped mostly by a richer mix and partly by favourable exchange rates. However, group operating profit missed consensus forecasts as it dropped by 6.5% to KRW3,581bn and the margin fell 1.0 points y-o-y to 8.3% and by 0.8 points from the previous quarter. Profit growth was particularly constrained by higher SG&A expense, including a 17% rise in SG&A-related salaries and a 9.3% rise in marketing expense as incentive spending rose.
|Hyundai Motor
|Unit
|9Mo-24
|Q3-24
|H1-24
|Q2-24
|Q1-24
|Group
|Data
|% ch.
|Data
|% ch.
|Data
|% ch.
|Data
|% ch.
|Data
|% ch.
|Revenue
|W bn
|128,608
|6.3
|42,928
|4.7
|85,680
|7.1
|45,021
|6.6
|40,659
|7.6
|Operating profit
|W bn
|12,115
|3.4
|4,279
|11.8
|7,836
|(0.7)
|4,279
|0.7
|3,557
|(2.3)
|Pre-tax profit
|W bn
|15,859
|10.4
|5,566
|18.2
|10,293
|6.7
|5,566
|11.2
|4,727
|1.7
|Net profit
|W bn
|11,724
|16.4
|4,174
|26.4
|7,550
|11.6
|4,174
|24.7
|3,376
|(1.3)
|Employees
|000’s
|123.7
|(0.4)
|123.7
|(0.4)
|123.7
|(1.0)
|123.7
|(1.0)
|123.7
|(1.5)
|Unit sales
|000’s
|3,076
|(1.7)
|1,012
|(3.3)
|2,064
|(0.9)
|1,057
|(0.3)
|1,007
|(1.5)
|Domestic
|000’s
|516
|(8.5)
|170
|1.8
|346
|(12.8)
|186
|(9.7)
|160
|(16.2)
|N. America
|000’s
|897
|11.8
|300
|9.1
|597
|13.3
|310
|15.2
|287
|11.2
|China
|000’s
|105
|(40.3)
|22
|(60.7)
|83
|(30.8)
|35
|(41.7)
|48
|(20.0)
|Europe
|000’s
|453
|(4.4)
|139
|(9.2)
|314
|(2.2)
|157
|(5.4)
|157
|1.3
|Other
|000’s
|1,105
|(0.6)
|381
|(3.5)
|724
|1.0
|369
|2.8
|355
|(0.8)
|Per unit
|Revenue
|W mil
|41.81
|8.1
|42.42
|8.2
|41.51
|8.0
|42.59
|6.9
|40.38
|9.3
|Operating profit
|W mil
|3.94
|5.1
|4.23
|15.5
|3.80
|0.2
|4.05
|1.0
|3.53
|(0.9)
|Pre-tax profit
|W mil
|5.16
|12.3
|5.50
|22.2
|4.99
|7.6
|5.27
|12
|4.69
|3.2
|Net profit
|W mil
|3.81
|18.4
|4.12
|30.6
|3.66
|12.6
|3.95
|25
|3.35
|0.2
|Per employee
|Revenue
|W mil
|1,039.7
|6.7
|347.0
|5.1
|692.6
|8.1
|364.0
|7.6
|328.7
|9.3
|Operating profit
|W mil
|97.9
|3.8
|34.6
|12.2
|63.3
|0.3
|34.6
|2
|28.8
|(0.8)
|Pre-tax profit
|W mil
|128.2
|10.9
|45.0
|18.7
|83.2
|7.7
|45.0
|12
|38.2
|3.3
|Net profit
|W mil
|94.8
|16.9
|33.7
|26.9
|61.0
|12.7
|33.7
|26
|27.3
|0.2
|Sales
|units
|24.9
|(1.3)
|8.2
|(2.9)
|16.7
|0.1
|8.5
|0.7
|8.1
|0.0
|Return on revenue
|Operating profit
|%
|9.4
|(0.3)
|10.0
|0.6
|9.1
|(0.7)
|9.5
|(0.6)
|8.7
|(0.9)
|Pre-tax profit
|%
|12.3
|0.5
|13.0
|1.5
|12.0
|(0.0)
|12.4
|0.5
|11.6
|(0.7)
|Net profit
|%
|9.1
|0.8
|9.7
|1.7
|8.8
|0.4
|9.3
|1.3
|8.3
|(0.8)
|Revenue by division
|Automotive
|W bn
|100,975
|4.4
|34,019
|5.3
|66,956
|4.0
|35,238
|4.4
|31,718
|3.5
|Finance
|W bn
|20,258
|21.0
|6,497
|10.1
|13,761
|27.0
|7,105
|23.6
|6,656
|30.8
|Other
|W bn
|7,375
|(2.5)
|2,412
|(13.5)
|4,963
|3.9
|2,678
|(2.1)
|2,285
|11.8
|Op. profit by division
|Automotive
|W bn
|9,011
|–
|2,289
|(26.3)
|6,722
|(0.4)
|3,723
|(3.3)
|2,999
|3.5
|Finance
|W bn
|1,421
|20.8
|435
|13.6
|986
|24.3
|561
|32.0
|425
|15.5
|Other
|W bn
|1,004
|–
|876
|–
|128
|–
|(5)
|–
|133
|–
Within the automotive division the profit performance was worse, as revenue grew by 5.3% but operating profit dropped by 26% and the margin fell a sharp 2.9 points to 6.7%. The finance division reported a 13.6% rise in operating profit.
Outlook
HMC’s start-of-year forecast said it expected the business environment would remain difficult to predict, due to macro uncertainties centred on emerging markets and a downturn in the real economy. It anticipated a negligible rise in wholesales to 4.24 million units. The company doesn’t have a great track record with its sales forecasts, having fallen short of its start-of-year forecast for nine successive years. Given that the 2024 forecast was unambitious, we thought that this might be the year the target is met or exceeded; but it is looking like a stretch.
Other full-year forecasts included revenue growth of 4-5% and an operating margin of 8-9%. It stuck with these forecasts at the time of announcing its Q3 results and it looks to have a reasonable chance of achieving them.