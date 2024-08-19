How can dealerships maximise EV tyre sales?

Steve Howat advises on how car dealers can capitalise on the EV transition

The new car market has continued to grow since the start of the year, as many drivers opt for the latest models or choose to switch to a more efficient vehicle. Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be on the up, which suggests that motorists are embracing the switch to battery-powered vehicles and taking advantage of the cost savings and environmental benefits.

As more new EVs hit the roads, there are more used EVs changing hands too, which is transforming the future makeup of the car parc. This shift is driving a demand for EV-specific tyres and sparking more interest from drivers about the best options for their electric cars, especially when you consider that many drivers are in their first EV (or one of their first) and are keen to optimise its performance.

Fitting the right tyres is key to the driving experience for EV drivers and it’s an opportunity for dealers to maximise service and revenues on vehicles that have fewer moving parts than petrol or diesel alternatives. So, where should dealerships begin in recommending the right tyres for EVs?

Every EV, from the Renault Zoe to a Tesla Model Y, has unique performance needs and the same is true in the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment. Categorising tyres simply as EV or ICE is too simple and can confuse drivers. It’s crucial to select tyres based on a vehicle’s original equipment (OE) specifications, i.e. choosing replacement tyres that are the same as the ones the vehicle came fitted with when new. This ensures the vehicle’s safety, performance and emissions control are as the manufacturer intended.

Many drivers are navigating their first EV experience and want reassurance that their vehicle will perform reliably. This is where dealerships can enhance customer confidence and highlight the benefits of choosing premium tyres, which also satisfy the OE specification point.

Premium OE tyres, developed in close collaboration with manufacturers over a period of years, meet stringent standards for rolling resistance, wet grip, and sustainability. They are designed to effectively handle high torque and the added weight of batteries, optimising range with minimal emissions. This creates a smoother, more energy-efficient driving experience for EV owners, which not only earns customer loyalty and trust for dealerships, but also increases their revenue due to the higher price tags of these tyres.

During the process of upselling premium OE equipment, dealerships can often highlight the unique features of premium tyres, making a stronger case for EV drivers to make the investment.

For example, in the quiet cabins of EVs, tyre noise can be more noticeable without engine noise to mask it. Premium tyres often feature noise-reducing technology thanks to a special polyurethane foam layer bonded to the inner tread surface. This layer prevents vibrations from transferring from the tyre to the wheel and axle, ultimately reducing road noise inside the cabin. This innovation enhances the driving experience for EV owners. By recommending tyres with this feature, dealerships strengthen their relationship with EV drivers, all while increasing the likelihood of upselling premium OE equipment.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Steve Howat is Head of Technical Services at Continental Tyres UK & Ireland

