Honda’s latest organisational change: same as usual?

At the end of January, Honda announced some organisational changes to take effect from April. These changes were made, according to the company, “to sustainably offer the joy and freedom of mobility all around the world.” More specifically, Honda is reorganising its core automobile operations, creating a division called “Automobile Development Operations”, and reorganising its motorcycle and power products divisions. This is taking place ahead of the intended the merger with (or takeover of) Nissan to proceed over the next 18 months or so.
