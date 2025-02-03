Honda’s latest organisational change: same as usual?

Honda's openness in regularly sharing details of its organisational changes is unusual in the industry, writes Ian Henry

At the end of January, Honda announced some organisational changes to take effect from April. These changes were made, according to the company, “to sustainably offer the joy and freedom of mobility all around the world.” More specifically, Honda is reorganising its core automobile operations, creating a division called “Automobile Development Operations”, and reorganising its motorcycle and power products divisions. This is taking place ahead of the intended the merger with (or takeover of) Nissan to proceed over the next 18 months or so.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/hondas-latest-organisational-change-same-as-usual/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here