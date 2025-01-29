Honda reportedly bringing US$30,000 EV to US market in 2026 

The as-yet-unconfirmed small EV is likely the entry model for Honda’s upcoming 0 Series, set to launch in 2026. By Stewart Burnett 

After a relatively strong 2024 for North American sales, Honda may be looking to expand its play for the market by launching a new affordable electric vehicle (EV). On 28 January 2025, Nikkei reported that the automaker is planning an EV priced less than US$30,000 as early as 2026.  

