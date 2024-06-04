Hexagon: China leads in leveraging data for manufacturing

Western automakers must be willing to take risks if they are to match the development pace of Chinese rivals. By Megan Lampinen

The digital revolution is rewriting the rulebook for automakers and their suppliers. The pace of vehicle development is growing steadily closer to that seen in the consumer electronics industry, putting pressure on traditional ways of designing and producing products. The key differentiator in this new paradigm is data, and those that can harness and deploy it effectively could find themselves with a significant competitive advantage. At the moment, China is leading the pack.

“Chinese players have established agile and flexible operations over the past few years, and Western OEMs are lagging,” says Ignazio Dentici, Vice President of Global Automotive & eMobility Industry at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. He advises that the latter would do well to copy the Chinese template if they want to retain their relevance and protect their market share. To do that, they need to focus on leveraging big data, improving project collaboration, and implementing automation.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here