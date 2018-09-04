Here comes the US-Mexico trade agreement

Foley & Lardner partner Jeff Soble takes a closer look at the reported areas of agreement on a revised NAFTA deal

   September 4, 2018

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) recently took one step closer to no longer existing. As originally reported by the NY Times, the US and Mexico announced that they had reached agreement on some key provisions that would change from the 24-year old NAFTA. Details are scarce even a week later as negotiations continue….

