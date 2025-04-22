Has US-China trade in cars come to an end?

Tariffs of more than 100% on US and Chinese exports to each other’s market appear likely to be in place for the foreseeable future. The principal impact in automotive will be in the supply of components. The US, like much of the world, is heavily reliant on Chinese componentry in a number of areas. In reverse, the Chinese operations of Ford and GM in particular rely on some components from the US. Switching supply chains around to avoid the increased tariffs may happen over time, but it will not be quick, nor necessarily cheap.