Good public transport pivotal to limiting Singapore’s vehicle parc

Singapore’s limited land mass and growing population have positioned the city-state at the vanguard of mobility innovation. Many of its schemes have focussed on reducing private car use and encouraging greater uptake of public transport. For instance, it became the first big city to introduce a congestion charging system back in 1975. 23 years later, it became the first city to launch an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) scheme. Unlike traditional road toll systems, this one bases its charging rate on the congestion the vehicles cause, with higher rates applied during periods of heaviest use….