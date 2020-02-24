Future mobility start-ups must target ‘pain points’ says VC firm

Many of today’s biggest names in tech emerged from humble beginnings, and may have never achieved such success without the support of specialist venture capital (VC) firms. But finding the next unicorn requires more than just deep pockets. With so many players pitching similar ideas, it takes the keen eye of a seasoned VC firm to sort the wheat from the chaff.

The mobility space in particular has become one of the most hotly contested areas for new entrants vying to push their offering into the market. In fact, many have come with the same business model and often with the same product—think about the numerous names in ride-sharing, electric vehicles, autonomous driving software or increasingly, shared e-scooter platforms….