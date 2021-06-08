Fleets need smart, connected and ergonomic last mile vehicles

E-commerce has seen vast growth over the previous year. For instance, figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) show that in the European Union retail sales via mail and online rose 30% year-on-year in April 2020. In the UK specifically, the OCED found that e-commerce’s retail share rose from 17.3% to 20.3% from Q1 2018 to Q1 2020 and then to 31.3% between Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 alone. With demand still increasing, fleets operating in the last mile are turning to new products to help enact greener and more efficient operations.