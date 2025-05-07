Ferrari and Lamborghini resilient despite tariff disruption

Mass market and premium brands in Europe have suspended their 2025 financial guidance due to the US’ tariffs on automotive imports. The rapid implementation, revocation, and modification cycles of the Trump Administration’s trade policies make anticipating and remediating new cost challenges nearly impossible. However, not all OEMs are adrift.

Solid Q1 2025 results from Ferrari and Lamborghini, both published on 6 May, indicate the luxury segment hasn’t been affected by tariff chaos to the same degree as others. Compared to the previous year, the Italian brands registered 13% and 30% revenue growth, respectively, as well as 23% and 33% growth in EBIT. Since their manufacturing remains based entirely in Italy, neither ruled out the possibility of future disruption, but both remain confident in their current business plans.