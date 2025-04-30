More automakers scrap their 2025 guidance due to tariff chaos

A growing number of major OEMs are withdrawing their 2025 financial guidance due to the uncertainty caused by President Trump’s tariffs, which are disrupting global supply chains and increasing car prices. Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Volkswagen and General Motors have all cited the volatility of US trade policies as the determining factor in their decisions to withhold or revise forecasts.
