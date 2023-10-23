Falling automotive UX satisfaction argues case for Big Tech

The in-cabin experience has arguably never been more important in the wake of connected technology and the software-defined vehicle. But recent research suggests automakers haven’t yet cracked the secret to success. For the first time in its 28-year history, the JD Power US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study showed a consecutive year-over-year decline in owner satisfaction. Released in July 2023, the study’s overall satisfaction rate dropped to 845: two points down from 2022 and three points from 2021.

“The decline in consecutive years might look small, but it’s an indicator that larger issues may lie under the surface,” said Frank Hanley, Senior Director of auto benchmarking at JD Power.