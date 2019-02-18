EV manufacturer calls for close collaboration on charging infrastructure

Chanje CEO Bryan Hansel tells Jack Hunsley that orchestrating the entire EV charging infrastructure will help reduce the cost of recharging

   February 18, 2019

The concept of charging an electric motor is by no means a new one. As early as the 19thcentury, electric vehicles (EVs) featuring rechargeable batteries were available to purchase by the general public. However, the demands of today’s EVs are far different from those built almost 150 years ago.

