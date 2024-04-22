EV charging experience: aim for unremarkable

As electric vehicle (EV) numbers grow, so too will demand on public chargers. The vast majority of early adopters had access to home charging, but as EVs become more mainstream, the number of owners relying on a public network will inevitably increase. Even with access to home or work charging, many EV drivers today are regularly using public charging stations. According to recent consumer research in the US from charging software provider ChargeLab, 86% of EV drivers surveyed have access to a charger at their home, 40.1% have chargers available at the workplace, and 60% of respondents still rely on public charging stations every week.