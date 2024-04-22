EV charging experience: aim for unremarkable

ChargeLab shares key takeaways from its latest consumer research. By Megan Lampinen

As electric vehicle (EV) numbers grow, so too will demand on public chargers. The vast majority of early adopters had access to home charging, but as EVs become more mainstream, the number of owners relying on a public network will inevitably increase. Even with access to home or work charging, many EV drivers today are regularly using public charging stations. According to recent consumer research in the US from charging software provider ChargeLab, 86% of EV drivers surveyed have access to a charger at their home, 40.1% have chargers available at the workplace, and 60% of respondents still rely on public charging stations every week.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here