Europe’s car market to see gradual recovery, says VDA

New car registrations in Europe declined by more than 20% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic thrust the industry into disarray. Looking ahead, how might things recover in 2021 as manufacturing output and consumer spending power recovers?

The German Association of the Automotive Industry, better known as the VDA, represents the interests of both automakers and suppliers in Germany. It has been tackling a number of issues that relate not only to its home market but the wider European region, from autonomous driving regulation and investment in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, to supply chain disruptions and the shaping of new trade agreements.

Automotive World sat down with Kurt-Christian Scheel, a Managing Director at the VDA in charge of the government and society division, to discuss how these issues stand to impact Europe’s new vehicle market in 2021 and beyond.

How would you describe the current state of affairs in Europe’s automotive industry? What are the most pressing issues on your desk?

We are in the middle of challenging times. Firstly, we…