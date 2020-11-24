Emission testing crisis shifts from diesels to plug-in hybrids

Powertrain electrification has been hailed as a likely solution to the transport industry’s environmental challenges, but plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are now facing scrutiny. Recent research casts doubt on the environmental benefits of these models, which combine an electric and a conventional combustion engine drivetrain. PHEVs can potentially tackle global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and local air pollution, provided they operate primarily on electricity. But there’s limited evidence into just how much driving they do in this mode. So what does that mean for their overall emissions?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference