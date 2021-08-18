Electric trucks a good fit for urban distribution

The attraction of zero tailpipe emissions has led a major US beverage distributor to adopt Class 8 electrics. By Freddie Holmes

A large beverage company in New York has added a handful of fully electric heavy-duty trucks to its fleet, adding weight to the argument that battery power is the preferred option for urban applications.

New York City-based Manhattan Beer Distributors (MBD), which currently boasts a fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks, has procured five Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks. These will haul bottled and canned drinks on regional routes to customers in the city and its surrounding counties. MBD is the first fleet to take hold of Volvo Trucks North America’s (VTNA) new VNR Electrics.

As one of the largest beverage distributors in the US, it is a coup for VTNA as it kickstarts efforts to get electric trucks in operation across the country.

The trucks will be recharged at regular points in the day back at base

The news comes as the truck sector scouts alternatives to diesel and natural gas. These will be

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.