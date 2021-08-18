Electric trucks a good fit for urban distribution

A large beverage company in New York has added a handful of fully electric heavy-duty trucks to its fleet, adding weight to the argument that battery power is the preferred option for urban applications.

New York City-based Manhattan Beer Distributors (MBD), which currently boasts a fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks, has procured five Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks. These will haul bottled and canned drinks on regional routes to customers in the city and its surrounding counties. MBD is the first fleet to take hold of Volvo Trucks North America’s (VTNA) new VNR Electrics.

As one of the largest beverage distributors in the US, it is a coup for VTNA as it kickstarts efforts to get electric trucks in operation across the country.

The news comes as the truck sector scouts alternatives to diesel and natural gas. These will be