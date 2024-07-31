BYD attempts to gain foothold in NA market through Canada

BYD is looking to enter the Canadian retail electric vehicle (EV) market. In public documents filed on the Canadian Registry of Lobbyists dated 24 July 2024, several lobbyists at Crestview Strategies representing BYD registered their intent to “advise on matters related to the expected market entry of BYD into Canada for the sale of passenger EVs, and the establish of a new business, and the application of tariffs on EVs.”