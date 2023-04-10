Electric CVs require new R&D and production methodologies

Mission-specific, low-volume CV makers could struggle in the electric era unless they change their baseline approach to vehicle design. By Will Girling

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment is dealing with two interconnected challenges in 2023: electrification and the need to manufacture lower carbon vehicles. Some larger OEMs, such as Volvo Trucks, are already making significant progress in both areas. However, smaller companies, particularly low-volume and mission-specific CV producers, might not have the equivalent financial and technical resources to adapt in this new paradigm.

This is where Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC) believes it can make a difference. Based in Cornwall, UK, the company was formed in 2022 with a focus on niche electric vehicles (EVs) in the passenger and light commercial vehicle segments.

Neil Yates, Founder and Chief Executive, explains to Automotive World how WEVC’s new chassis R&D process could transform the specialised CV industry. He also reflects on how electrification could ultimately change CV design and the driver experience for the better.

