E-motor development requires testbed innovation

Automakers, suppliers and engineering consultancies are working flat out to meet rapidly rising electric vehicle (EV) demand. As customer expectations ramp up, these companies will find themselves under even greater pressure to innovate reliably and quickly.

Keeping pace will be no mean feat. These players have vast automotive experience, but many components and subsystems required by modern EVs have very little in common with internal combustion engine (ICE) technology. Though in the context of testing and validation some learnings, processes and mechanisms can be transferred, electrification will necessitate a fresh start.