DSRC gives way to C-V2X in the US

Direct short range communication (DSRC) has spent 21 years as the cornerstone of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) service development and implementation in the US, but the market will soon change tack. From October 2021, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) will be the market’s go-to ITS vehicle connectivity enabler.

These plans were set in motion by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in October 2020 via a spectrum reallocation. Though it had reserved 75 megahertz in the 5.9 GHz band in 1999 for ITS services and DSRC, the FCC concluded that since then “DSRC has barely been deployed” and thus this “prime, mid-band spectrum” was going to waste.