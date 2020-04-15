Distribution yards ‘ripe’ for autonomous trucks

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the potential for automated, zero-emission yard trucks

   April 15, 2020

Autonomous drive technology could revolutionise the logistics industry. With no need for Hours of Service restrictions, truck fleets could ply the highways of the world almost around the clock. While developments on this front are promising, a heavy truck capable of running long-distance routes without a driver will not be commercialised this year. What could happen, though, is the introduction of geofenced, speed-restricted autonomous freight applications, particularly in the form of yard trucks….

Close
Close