Die-cast giga presses can accelerate EV transition

Italian die-casting innovators’ growing client list signals a shift to more efficient holistic giga press car production and lighter EVs. By Lee Monks

As carmakers look to save energy and increase production capabilities while transitioning away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, giga casting has emerged as a key innovation. Although standard electric vehicle (EV) production involves up to 30% fewer parts than ICE equivalents, giga casting means the full car body can be produced with between one and three large casts and weigh less overall. Such a production option would preclude the need for hundreds of robots and a fractured, complex, and comparatively expensive assembly process often involving over a thousand different production elements.

