DHL optimistic about automation, but it’s no quick fix for driver shortage

On paper, Germany’s trucking industry is crying out for automation. The country remains one of the most heavily industrialised on the continent, and as such its trucking sector is a vital backbone. Yet driver shortages are chronic, with an estimated vacuum of around 45,000 drivers, and those that remain are nearing retirement. In a 2018 interview for Bayerischer Rundfunk, Sebastian Lechner, board member of the Federal Shipper’s Union, estimated that because of the shortage, some one in five trucks in the country were currently unused….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference