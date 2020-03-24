Demise of Starsky Robotics a ‘setback for the industry’

Freddie Holmes speaks to former Senior Vice President of Starsky Robotics, who outlines why teleoperation of heavy trucks remains viable

   March 24, 2020

To the surprise of many industry observers, Starsky Robotics—the plucky US start-up looking to introduce remote operation of heavy-duty trucks—abruptly came to a halt in February….

