Cybertruck price hike: has Tesla abandoned affordability?

On 10 August 2024, Tesla stopped selling the US$60,990 base edition of its Cybertruck pickup. The electric vehicle (EV) maker also confirmed via its website that its mid-range Cybertruck variant, the AWD, would see a US$20,000 price increase, taking it to US$99,900. In effect, the entry price for the Cybertruck series rose by US$39,000. The high-performance Cyberbeast, a tri-motor variant with boosted range, improved torque, and a higher top speed has also been raised by US$20,000 to US$119,990.
