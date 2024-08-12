Cybertruck price hike: has Tesla abandoned affordability?

While Elon Musk lists build quality and affordability as chief concerns, the still-flawed Cybertruck grows in both volume and price. By Stewart Burnett

On 10 August 2024, Tesla stopped selling the US$60,990 base edition of its Cybertruck pickup. The electric vehicle (EV) maker also confirmed via its website that its mid-range Cybertruck variant, the AWD, would see a US$20,000 price increase, taking it to US$99,900. In effect, the entry price for the Cybertruck series rose by US$39,000. The high-performance Cyberbeast, a tri-motor variant with boosted range, improved torque, and a higher top speed has also been raised by US$20,000 to US$119,990.

