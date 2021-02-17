CV supplier uses tech incubator to spur e-mobility progress

Commercial vehicle (CV) supplier Knorr-Bremse has created an in-house think tank to accelerate its preparations for the next generation of electric CVs. The aim is to find new ways for the business to adapt and thrive as vehicle architectures are overhauled.

Electric trucks and buses are becoming more common in a number of applications and are expected to capture a growing share of the new CV market over the next decade. Technology suppliers will have to meet the changing needs of truckmakers not only with respect to the powertrain but also with other crucial systems related to traction, braking and steering.

The Knorr-Bremse eCubator opened on 8 February 2021 and will operate at arm’s length from the main company. It is expected up to 60 in-house and external specialists will work within the new unit once fully operational. Rather than…