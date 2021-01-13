Distribution sector ripe for battery electric variants

The drawbacks of electric vehicle batteries are now well known. They are expensive, heavy, and can be difficult to integrate without a purpose-built BEV platform. All of these issues are amplified in medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) commercial vehicles.
Battery electric powertrains bring benefits and drawbacks to the medium- and heavy-duty truck sectors depending on how they are used. Suitable applications for both variants depend on a range of factors, primarily electric driving range, the potential for downtime and total cost of ownership.
A growing number of trucks, both MD and HD, already use battery electric powertrains for urban applications. Many more are scheduled to come into operation within the next few years; in California, a state-led mandate will guarantee it beginning in 2024. …
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference