COVID proves an automotive innovation catalyst

Automotive stakeholders have always kept a close eye on the latest consumer desires but in today’s megatrend-dominated industry this task has proved more difficult in recent years. However, the pandemic turned things up another notch.

Into overdrive

The pandemic has not necessarily created new automotive consumer trends, but it has certainly accelerated some emerging topics. For instance, Timo Möller, a Partner at McKinsey, highlighted that in the winter of 2019 interest in topics such as micromobility and the broader subject of shared mobility were already on the rise.