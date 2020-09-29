COVID no deterrent to over-the-air update deployments

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit the automotive industry hard, first in terms of production and then sales. However, many of the key trends remain in place. Connected car technologies fall squarely into this category, and they all hinge on over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

Tesla was the first automaker to widely use this ability to remotely update software and firmware on the vehicle’s electronic components back in 2012 and others have followed suit. Despite the near-term challenges in the wake of the pandemic, automakers continue to pursue OTA deployments and SBD Automotive expects that by 2022, all global automakers will have integrated some level of remote software update technology into their vehicle platform portfolio. According to forecasts by Techno Systems Research, 80% of new vehicles sold in 2025 will support OTA.

Connected car specialist Airbiquity is playing a pivotal role in making this happen. Its Chief Executive Kamyar Moinzadeh sees tremendous potential for the technology to help automakers future-proof vehicle performance, durability and security. It’s an investment, he insists, that nobody can afford to miss out on….