Could truck platooning be back on the table?

Platooning attracted significant early fanfare, but has somewhat fallen by the wayside. Daimler Trucks’ change of heart in 2019 tells the story. Though the truckmaker acknowledges that digitally linking multiple trucks has theoretical benefits, initial tests have yielded less than ideal results. “Daimler Trucks has tested platooning for several years, especially in the US, where benefits would be expected to be the most substantial,” a 2019 statement read. “Results show that fuel savings, even in perfect platooning conditions, are less than expected and that those savings are further diminished when the platoon gets disconnected and the trucks must accelerate to reconnect.” Others, however, remain optimistic….