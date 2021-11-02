Could smart driver monitoring match self-driving safety?

Smart, connected technology promises tremendous advances in driver safety, particularly for commercial fleets. A number of systems on the market offer insights into what is happening in the cab of a truck and the area immediately outside the vehicle, providing pivotal data in cases of collision and offering the opportunity for on-the-job training.

But not all systems are created equal. Some may simply detect events, like harsh braking, but lack video evidence into what else might have been happening at the time. A delivery driver frequently braking for jaywalkers in a city centre is very different from a delivery driver braking only because he was driving too quickly. Other in-cab monitoring systems leave drivers feeling like Big Brother is constantly intruding on their privacy.

One company is taking on that tricky balance between safety and privacy.