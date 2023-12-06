Could electrification boost pick-up popularity in Europe?

Although pick-ups are popular in the US and APAC, electrification could be the key for growing the segment in Europe. By Will Girling

Even before COVID-19, the global pick-up market was showing signs of struggle. Sales peaked in 2018 at 4.3 million and have been broadly stagnating ever since, according to Statista. The online data platform projects that 3.6 million pick-ups will be sold worldwide in 2023.

Nonetheless, a September 2023 report from Fortune Business Insights (FBI) forecasts that the global pick-up market’s value will grow 51% through 2030 to US$299.98bn, a CAGR of 5.3%. The US is driving the majority (62.5%) of this growth, followed by countries in Asia-Pacific such as Thailand, China, and Japan.

The European market, notes FBI, maintains a far greater preference for SUVs instead, the global market for which proved comparatively more resilient during the pandemic and could grow up to 600% by 2030. But could new marketing strategies and the global push for electrification help revitalise pick-up manufacturers’ fortunes in the region?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here