Core logistics players will remain the true last mile alphas

Although specific innovations make headlines, true last mile dominance falls to those that can deliver to anywhere by any means. By Jack Hunsley

   June 2nd, 2020

Last mile delivery is a profitable yet challenging sector. Although companies will only interact with their final customers for a few brief moments, any operational failures and efficiencies en-route to the doorstep can have a significant impact. The ability to maximise logistical efficiency is crucial for any player looking to be successful in this space.

Close
Close