Continental takes an academic approach to evolutionary urban AV development

As the automotive industry has chased autonomous vehicle (AV) deployment, it has become apparent that achieving commercialised autonomy is far more complex than many players originally thought. Though the early AV outlooks envisaged private automated vehicles zipping around city centres by as early as 2021, the hard truth is that consumers will be lucky to get their hands on their own Level 4 or 5 AV this decade at the earliest. While the industry is more acutely aware of the scale of the challenge at hand, what has not changed is the perceived value in being the first to crack autonomy….