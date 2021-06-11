Connectivity’s importance in the last-mile grows

Digitalisation will leave few sections of the automotive industry intact. However, in the last-mile logistics sector it is of particular value.

Success in the last-mile does not come easy. Fleets are expected to operate in bustling city centres on incredibly tight deadlines. A typical courier has just two and half minutes to find the correct delivery address, park, approach the door and deliver their parcel. Any delays in this process will snowball into other deliveries and likely push consumers away to competitors. Knowing exactly which cargo is where and the status of any and every fleet vehicle could be the difference between sinking and swimming.