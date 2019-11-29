Connectivity will help fleets navigate the minefield of zero-emissions regulation

The industry has long been aware of the interconnected nature of the four big CASE megatrends. Some are more readily apparent than others: connectivity, for example, will be essential for autonomy in providing much needed data such as that for HD maps. Electrification will be needed for inner-city ride-sharing fleets, as more low and zero-emission policies fall into place, and in all probability, autonomy will be needed to make those fleets profitable. But what is the link between connectivity and electrification, and how will this benefit the commercial vehicle space?…