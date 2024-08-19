Connectivity boost as US outlines V2X roadmap

The US Department of Transportation is pushing for national adoption of vehicle-to-everything connectivity. By Megan Lampinen

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology promises a connected transport ecosystem where vehicles share pivotal information from their sensors, cameras and internal systems with pedestrians, other vehicles and road infrastructure. Drawing on wireless connectivity, signals can be received around corners or other obstructions and in poor visual conditions, conveying details that the car or its occupants cannot see. If enough pieces of the puzzle are connected with the right technology, the end result would be safer, smoother flowing roads and optimised energy use.

The technology has been around for a couple of decades, and in 1999, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set aside the 5.9 GHz band for its use. However, uptake has been slower than expected, and in 2020 the FCC reallocated part of that spectrum use to Wi-Fi users. More recently, V2X has been described as ‘zombie tech’, not dead but not quite alive either.

That could soon change, as the US Department of Transportation (DOT) has published a national plan to accelerate the use of V2X connectivity.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here