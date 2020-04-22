COMMENT: What does it take to get a car to fly?

While the idea of flying cars has fascinated the world for decades, the urban air mobility, or UAM vehicles currently in development don’t really ‘look’ like the cars we see driving around a city. The vehicles may differ from one another in design and in their intended purpose, but one common goal remains: to change urban transport as we know it….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference