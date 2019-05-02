COMMENT: UK auto industry crisis strengthens call for national industrial strategies

Rapid change threatening the UK car industry demonstrates that government intervention, with investment in infrastructure and innovation, could protect a country’s manufacturing and automotive industries, writes Steve Turner

   May 2, 2019

Honda’s Swindon, UK plant is a global production hub for the Civic. Built over 30 years ago, and the recipient of £2bn (US$2.61bn) investment, it’s an operation sustained by a daily delivery of 350 truckloads of components from EU suppliers without border friction….

