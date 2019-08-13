COMMENT: New off-highway emissions rules create electrification opportunities for the auto industry

EU Stage V emissions regulations mean vehicles in manufacturing and logistics also have to consider electrification, opening new markets and scale for automotive suppliers. By Stephen Irish

   August 13, 2019

Emissions legislation is not a new concept. From catalytic converters in diesel cars to the London congestion charge, the automotive industry has undergone profound changes as a result of legislation for many years….

Close
Close