Collaborative XR could revolutionise automotive R&D

The pandemic has forced all industries to rethink how they go about their business, with many now seriously assessing how they can meld physical and virtual work environments. However, for some players, this conversation was already well under way pre-2020.

This was a point raised by Volvo Trucks’ Steven Horton, Group Manager Vehicle Strategy, during Nvidia’s 2022 GTC Conference. Speaking on virtual reality (VR) technology the truckmaker has implemented with the help of VR expert ESI, Horton gave attendees both a brief demonstration and a deeper run-through of Volvo Trucks’ faith in and understanding of the tech.