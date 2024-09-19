Cobots herald a new era in industrial automation

Parth Joshi explores the advantages of collaborative robots in the automotive factory

For decades car companies have increasingly automated their factories, but competition from players like Tesla, which aggressively deployed robotics, has pushed legacy OEMs to accelerate this change. As a result, the automotive industry is now a leading consumer of robotics; it installed over 136,000 new units in 2022 alone and Mercedes-Benz recently introduced robots at its factories to automate the physically demanding, repetitive tasks for which it’s increasingly hard to find workers

Many of these robots are collaborative robots, commonly known as cobots, which are designed to work alongside workers on the factory floor, and therefore represent a revolutionary step in the evolution of automation. Ford, for instance, has installed over 100 cobots across 24 of its global plants. But as more manufacturers embrace automation, cobots are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of efficient, flexible and intelligent manufacturing.

Imagine a cobot in an automotive assembly line. Unlike a traditional robot that might be bolted down to perform a specific task, a cobot is mobile and flexible. It can help workers lift heavy parts, hold components in place for assembly, or perform precision tasks like painting, screwing, glueing or welding.

For example, unit-load automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are designed to efficiently store and retrieve bulkier and heavier parts as well as handling immense quantities of small parts and spare components. These systems are ideal for optimising material picking processes for production lines and preparing spare parts orders for both internal and external fulfilment. These robots are equipped with sensors to ensure they operate safely around their human colleagues, stopping or slowing down their movement if a worker gets too close.

Cobots shine when handling repetitive tasks. Although their speed might be slower than people or traditional machines, their ability to operate non-stop ensures 24/7 productivity, greatly enhancing overall efficiency.

The UK automotive market currently has more than 20,000 job vacancies, which is 43% above the average of other sectors. What’s more, long hours on the assembly line can easily lead to fatigue where workers are less efficient and more prone to errors and accidents. For struggling manufacturers, these problems can be avoided with the integration of cobots into various processes.

One of the primary barriers to the adoption of robots is the significant initial investment required. There is also the maintenance of these robots, which includes regular upgrades and repairs and adds to the ongoing costs. Automotive manufacturers must carefully consider their return on investment and may want to start small and gradually expand their automation efforts to make the transition more manageable. Integrating robots into existing systems also presents some technological and operational hurdles. These include the need to update systems and infrastructure to support robotics, train staff to maintain new systems and redesign workflow processes to accommodate automated solutions. Managing this change requires thoughtful planning, clear communication about the benefits, and perhaps most importantly, training programmes that help employees work safely alongside cobots within manufacturing and assembly environments.

The automotive industry is increasingly integrating collaborative robots with AS and RS. This integration across the automotive landscape points towards a future where robotics and automated piece picking becomes the norm, shaping the future of efficient, precise, flexible, and intelligent manufacturing operations.

Parth Joshi is Chief Product Officer at AutoStore

