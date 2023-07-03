ClearMotion puts fresh spin on new mobility suspension tech

Vehicles are subject to road vibration to varying degrees, impacting the overall comfort level of any ride. Annoying in today’s vehicles, it could become a dealbreaker in a self-driving future. Imagine trying to host a Teams meeting while being jostled around a bumpy, twisty road.

What if there was a system that could cancel out the unwanted vibrations of a car ride, effectively acting as noise-cancelling headphones in the motion control space? ClearMotion has spent more than a decade fine-tuning the mechatronics and software that promise just that.

“I was sitting in the back seat of an Uber in 2012 and wanted to work on my laptop,” remembers Zack Anderson, company Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “But I was being jostled and it became frustrating. Suddenly there was this realisation that cars today just aren’t designed for where the future is going, which is an underlying shift that prioritises the passenger experience. We needed a fundamental change in vehicle design to enable this future. That became the focus.”