China’s tech dominance drives new VC opportunity in the West

Mobility is evolving rapidly in the wake of digital disruption. While the systems that move people and goods are becoming safer, cleaner and more efficient, they remain far from optimised. That’s the view of venture capital platform Assembly Ventures, which aims to usher in the new age of Mobility 4.0 by supporting impactful players across the wider ecosystem.

“We like to be active with the companies in our portfolio,” asserts Jessica Robinson, one of Assembly’s founders. “It starts with capital—cash is an important part of every start-up’s journey—but that’s only part of the relationship. We serve on the boards of all our portfolio companies in some capacity, and we support them on business development and strategic introductions that might be helpful to their growth plans.”