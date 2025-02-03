China criticises US, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners”

US President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to impose a 10% tariff on all goods imported into the country from China. For the automotive industry, this is in addition to the 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico have also been implemented.
A White House fact sheet published on 1 February described this action as necessary for instigating talks to improve public welfare, criticising Chinese officials for failing to “stem the flow” of illegal aliens and precursor chemicals for fentanyl. “Access to the American market is a privilege,” it said. China is also being penalised by Trump for instances of what he considers intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, and “other unreasonable behaviour”.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes