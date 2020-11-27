Challenges loom as battery suppliers eye EV boom

There have been indications that the battery supply chain has struggled to keep pace with demand for new electric vehicles (EVs), at least in Europe and North America. Lengthy waiting lists for new orders and reports of delayed deliveries would back up the sentiment.
In recent years, automakers such as Kia, Jaguar and Audi have reported issues in this regard. Some have had to delay deliveries of sought-after models like the e-Niro, or in Jaguar’s case, temporarily halt production of the I-PACE at Magna Steyr’s contract manufacturing site in Austria. These issues are often attributed to ‘battery shortages’ at the supplier level, and more specifically, sourcing cell modules in high volumes. These larger orders can be multi-billion euro contracts, and they rely on a supply chain that is currently dominated by Southeast Asia.
One battery supplier believes the supply chain has coped with demand, but warns that major shortages could be on the horizon as…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference